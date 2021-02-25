March will mark one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and a national emergency by the United States. By midmonth, schools and businesses were closing and people began sheltering in place at home. Demand for toilet paper and hand sanitizer skyrocketed. Some people began crafting masks as a way to prepare for an uncertain future.
Is there a particular moment that stands out for you? We’re collecting reader’s stories and/or photos to share in our March 18 issue.
Did you or a loved one suffer from the virus? What things do you look forward to coming back? Some people discovered new hobbies. Others fought back against mask requirements. All perspectives are welcome.
Photos and/or stories should be emailed to editor@inland360.com by 6 p.m. March 7. Please keep written accounts to 350 words or fewer.
Contest winners to be named next week
Thank you to those who entered our 2021 Design Our Cover contest. Once again, we received a variety of creative entries from people of all ages and walks of life. We plan to announce the winners in our March 4 edition.