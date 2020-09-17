Back to school during COVID-19
Students are back in school, some online and some in person. Inland 360 is inviting students in grades six through high school to submit personal essays about how the pandemic has changed their experience of school.
What is new and different about school? In what ways has the pandemic changed school for the better or worse? One winner will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. All will be considered for publication.
Essays should be no longer than 600 words and include full name, age/grade, school, city and an email address or phone number where you can be contacted.
Submissions can be emailed to contests@inland360.com and must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 4.
Share your ghostly encounters
While many would not admit to believing in ghosts, it seems nearly everyone has a ghost story to tell.
Inland 360 is collecting true stories of hauntings and ghosts from readers.
Stories should be a personal experience, not fiction, and can be emailed to editor@inland360.com to be considered for publication. Submissions will be edited for length and clarity because of limited space.
Entries must include the writer’s full name, city and an email or phone number so we can reach you for additional information, if needed. One winner will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. The deadline for submissions is midnight Oct. 11.