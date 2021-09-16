SEATTLE — September brings a long-held state literary tradition: the announcement of the Washington State Book Awards, which honors outstanding books written by Washington state authors. Formerly called the Governor’s Writers Awards, and now in its 55th year, the awards are presented by the Washington Center for the Book. Here are the winners, for books published in 2020:
- Fiction: “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter, of Spokane.
- Biography/Memoir: “The Magical Language of Others” by E.J. Koh, of Seattle.
- Creative Nonfiction: “Think Black” by Clyde Ford, of Bellingham.
- General Nonfiction: “Alone Together: Love, Grief and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19” edited by Jennifer Haupt, of Bellevue.
- Poetry: “Take a Stand: Art Against Hate, a Raven Chronicles Anthology” edited by Phoebe Bosché and Anna Bálint, of Seattle, and Thomas Hubbard, of Kirkland.
- Young Adult Literature: “What I Carry” by Jennifer Longo, of Bainbridge Island.
- Books for Young Readers: “Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen!” by Sarah Kapit, of Bellevue.
- Picture Book: “The Camping Trip” by Jennifer K. Mann, of Bainbridge Island.
