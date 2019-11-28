SPOKANE — Livability.com continues to pour the love on Washington — and specifically Spokane — and this time it’s in the form of whiskey.
In a story posted Monday with the headline “5 Unexpected Regions in the U.S. Producing Great Whiskey,” Washington made the list alongside Virginia, Colorado, Texas and Wisconsin.
Spokane’s Dry Fly Distilling, which is set to open across the street from the Spokesman-Review, in particular received a shout-out in the story:
“Spokane’s Dry Fly Distillery (sic) uses local ingredients in its whiskey products. Their Straight Triticale whiskey, a rye/wheat hybrid based spirit, comes in swinging with the spice of rye but cuddles up with the softness of wheat.”
Swinging and cuddling? Sexy.
Whiskey is overtaking the Inland Northwest, with Coeur d’Alene Resort hosting its first Whiskey Barrel Weekend just last month.
In May, Livability named Spokane one of 10 unexpectedly awesome U.S. coffee cities. Life is full of surprises here in Spokane. Isn’t that the best?