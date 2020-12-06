Radio Disney, which had a hand in launching the careers of such pop stars as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, is ending its run after more than two decades.
Walt Disney is shuttering Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country, two children’s radio programming networks, in the first quarter of next year, the Burbank-based studio said in a statement.
Radio Disney first hit the L.A. airways in 1997 via KDIS-AM (1110) and more recently has been piping children’s music programs such as “Radio Disney Junior,” dance music show “Saturday Night Party” and morning program “Morgan & Maddy in the Morning,” through digital and satellite distribution partners including Sirius/XM. Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and will not impacted, Disney said.
The move comes as the entertainment giant aggressively pivots toward streaming and has been under pressure to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis has hammered Disney, which last month posted a net loss of $2.8 billion for the 2020 fiscal year and has laid off tens of thousands of workers.
Since the coronavirus hit, Disney has accelerated efforts to focus its business on streaming, with CEO Bob Chapek embarking on a major corporate restructuring to further prioritize creating content for its direct-to-consumer outlets, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
Over the last decade, Disney has been making radio station divestitures, selling 23 stations in 2014.