WA-ID Symphony to perform in Moscow and Lewiston

Performances by the Washington Idaho Symphony on Saturday and Nov. 13 feature Yii Kah Hoe, a Malaysian composer and Fulbright Scholar at Washington State University, as well as Martin King, assistant professor of horn and music education at WSU.

The Saturday performance, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium, is a continuation of the symphony’s 51st season.

