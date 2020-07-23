Voting victory

The Latah County Historical Society is sharing two copies of a poster exhibition originally curated by the U.S. National Archives. The exhibit, titled “Rightfully Hers,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It explores the history of ratification of the women’s suffrage amendment in 1920, women’s voting rights before and after, and its impact today.
The four-poster exhibition is on display at the Potlatch Depot and at the Kendrick Fraternal Temple through the end of August. At both locations, the posters have been installed in exterior windows so individuals can safely maintain physical distance from others outdoors while viewing at a time of their choosing. The depot is located at 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. The Fraternal Temple is at 614 Main St., Kendrick.
The 19th Amendment officially was added to the United States Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. Its ratification was the result of the collaborative efforts of thousands of activists over several generations who worked to secure national voting rights for women.
The exhibit was organized by the society in partnership with the W. I. & M. Railway History Preservation Group, the Fraternal Temple in Kendrick and the Juliaetta-Kendrick Heritage Foundation.
More information on the national exhibit is available online at: museum.archives.gov/rightfully-hers. !