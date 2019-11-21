Voters oust apple

It’s fruit versus veggies as huckleberry takes on pumpkin in the final round of 360’s Holiday Pie Championship.
Huckleberry defeated the all-American favorite, apple, in a perilously tight race, 108-101. Apple is asking for a recount, but 360 voting officials denied the appeal saying all results are final.
Pumpkin creamed chocolate with 127 to chocolate cream’s mere 87. It wasn’t a suprise upset, given that pumpkin is playing to its seasonal advantage. Could it have pulled off the same win in spring or early summer? Doubtful.
Voting for the championship round begins at 5 a.m. today and ends early, at 5 p.m. Sunday. The ultimate champion will be announced in our Thanksgiving Day edition. Vote at Inland360.com.