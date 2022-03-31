Vintage and handmade items are centerpiece of Moscow gift sale

More than 40 vendors selling items such as jewelry, candles, leather goods, fiber arts, furniture and garden art, both vintage and new, will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the S’Wheat Farm Life Vintique & Gift Sale at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Admission to the event, presented by Home & Harvest Magazine, is free; food and beverages will be available for purchase from StoutKraut, specializing in handmade sausages, as well as Deary coffee shop The Bean Machine and Moscow Brewing Company.
Attendees can register in advance for a giveaway and get VIP updates at swheatfarmlife.wixsite.com/swheatfarm.