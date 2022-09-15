More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
B.J. Novak writes, directs and stars in “Vengeance” (2022, R), a dark comedy about an aspiring New York podcaster who finds a story in a remote, impoverished Texas town filled with eccentric characters. Beneath the murder mystery and the fish-out-of-water story of an arrogant urban guy in a rural community is a sharp, smart satire of the cultural divide. (Peacock)
Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in “The Last Duel” (2021, R), a medieval drama based on the true story of the last royally-sanctioned duel to the death in France, told from the different perspectives of the three protagonists. Ridley Scott directs. It’s streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.
“The Outfit” (2022, R) stars Mark Rylance as a British tailor in 1950s Chicago who has to outwit violent gangsters when they take refuge in his shop during a mob war. Clever and suspenseful, this entertaining mix of American gangster thriller and British drawing room psychodrama co-stars Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn. (Prime Video)
Channing Tatum co-directs and stars in the heartwarming road movie “Dog” (2022, PG-13) as an Army Ranger assigned to take a traumatized service dog from Washington state to the funeral of a fellow soldier in Arizona. (Prime Video)
“Jurassic World: Dominion” (2022, PG-13), the third film in the “Jurassic World” series, and the Southern mystery “Where the Crawdads Sing” (2022, PG-13), based on the novel by Delia Owens, also are on DVD and at Redbox.
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star as high school rivals who secretly become friends and take on each other’s tormentors in the dark comedy “Do Revenge” (2022, TV-MA).
A former boy band star (Ed Skrein) teams up with an autistic young drummer (Leo Long) in the comic drama “I Used to Be Famous” (2022, TV-MA).
“Morbius” (2022, PG-13), based on a character from the “Spider-Man” comic books, stars Jared Leto as a doctor who becomes a living vampire after an experimental treatment.
The Fox music drama “Monarch: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and country music star Trace Adkins as the heads of a country music dynasty in Texas.
Also new are “The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5” (TV-MA) with Elisabeth Moss and the fourth and final season of “Atlanta” (TV-MA) with Donald Glover.
Twin brothers suspect that their mother (Naomi Watts), whose face is wrapped in surgical bandages, actually is an imposter in “Goodnight Mommy” (2022, R).
Samantha Morton is Catherine de Medici in “The Serpent Queen: Season 1” (TV-MA), the historical drama about the rise of one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. (Starz)
An advice columnist (Maria Doyle Kennedy) turns detective when one of her correspondents is found dead in “Recipes for Love and Murder: Season 1” (not rated). (Acorn TV)
A Danish undercover expert and a German homicide detective pose as a married couple in “White Sands: Season 1” (Denmark, with subtitles), a murder mystery set in a Danish seaside town. (Topic)
“Elvis,” “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.