Staged reading of ‘Love Letters’ in Lewiston
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will present a staged reading of “Love Letters” at a downtown Lewiston restaurant for Valentine’s Day weekend.
The play, by A.R. Gurney, is a tender, nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. While spanning five decades and numerous locations, it is staged simply, with two actors behind desks or in chairs. Saturday’s performance will star Carrie and Matt DeBerard. Sunday’s performance will star Gabi and Paul Segren.
Shows are 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14 at Brock’s in Towne Square. Tickets are available online only for $10 at the theater’s website, www.lctheatre.org.
Palouse Choral Society plans online concert
The Palouse Choral Society is offering a virtual performance and silent auction in honor of Valentine’s Day.
The concert is free and will be available at noon Feb. 14 on the society’s website at www.palousechoralsociety.org and on its Facebook page. Bidding for the auction is open online today through Wednesday.
Scary stories of romance gone wrong
Latah County District Librarians will read scary stories of romance gone wrong for teens and adults at 10 a.m. Friday. The reading is to take place at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.//fb.me/e/17Vy3qv9Z.
After the digital program, participants can pick up a Be Your Own Valentine self-care kit at the Moscow Public Library until supplies run out. The kit includes materials to care for mental and bodily health.