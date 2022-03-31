Students and other community members will showcase international culture, food and music Sunday at the University of Idaho’s 24th Cruise the World.
About 20 countries will be represented at the event set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the International Ballroom and Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., on the Moscow campus.
Cultural performances, with students participating in traditional dances and songs as well as demonstrating other activities from their home counties, are set to happen at least every hour. Admission to the event, presented by the International Programs Office, is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
More information is at uidaho.edu/academics/ipo/cultural-activities-and-events/cruise-the-world or on the Cruise the World 2022 Facebook page.