University of Idaho law professor will explore U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ in Zoom presentation Jan. 12

University of Idaho law professor Richard Seamon will present “Shining a Light on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via Zoom, part of the League of Women Voters of Moscow speakers forum.
Login information can be found on the League’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
In recent years, the Supreme Court has made increasing use of its so-called “shadow docket” to address significant issues of constitutional law. This presentation explores that trend, focusing on whether it is something the public should be concerned about and, if so, why, according to a League news release.
Seamon is the Margaret Schimke Distinguished Professor of Law at the UI College of Law, where he has taught courses on constitutional law, among other subjects, since 2004. He wrote a book on the U.S. Supreme Court and, while in legal practice, presented oral arguments in 15 cases before the court.
Because of the high transmissibility of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the League isn’t offering in-person presentations at this time.