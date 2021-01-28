A staged, online reading of the play “Her Sister” will explore the meaning of identity through the untold experience of Margot Frank, the sister of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.
Written by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts playwriting candidate at the University of Idaho, “Her Sister” will be performed as part of “First Bite,” a new play workshop series by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts. Free online readings are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“First Bite” is designed to help support emerging UI playwrights by allowing them to work with a director, cast and crew in staged readings, workshops and premiere productions.
“Her Sister” will feature a cast of UI students: Tylor Telford, Zach Haas, Lauren Welch, Emma Blonda, Victoria Zenner and Emily Nunes. The reading is directed by graduate student Jennifer Hughes.
- Registration for the 6 p.m. performances is: www.uidaho.edu/HerSister6pm.
- Registration for the 2 p.m. performance is: www.uidaho.edu/HerSister2pm.