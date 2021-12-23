The University of Idaho Common Read Committee is seeking nominations for a book to be read by the university and Palouse-area communities during the 2022-23 academic year.
Texts should be accessible to students of all reading levels, address contemporary issues and have the capability of being used for discussion in a wide range of courses, according to an email from Interim Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives Dean Panttaja.
Recommendations should be submitted by Jan. 31 to panttaja@uidaho.edu, in the following format:
- Title.
- Author.
- Area of concentration (e.g. racism, immigration, resilience).
- Brief statement on how the book would meet the above criteria.
Now in its 14th year, the Common Read is designed to engage the university and greater community in a unified intellectual activity, according to Panttaja. First-year students will be assigned the book as reading in their general education program classes.
The Common Read is a community event for not only the university, but for Moscow, Pullman and the surrounding area.
“It is a common intellectual activity that culminates in a community discussion with the author and other activities, which are free to the public,” Panttaja said. !