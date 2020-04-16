University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music is offering a series of free livestreamed performances by students.
The Student Convocation Series, normally a semester-long cycle of classes on campus, will be aired on the school’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LHSOM/, at 2:30 p.m. April 30 and May 7. The first two concerts feature past performances of the school’s top student performers. The final concert showcases the winners of the school’s Convocation Challenge, who were chosen from submitted videos of students performing from their homes.
“The Convocation Series is a tradition,” said Vanessa Sielert, the school’s director. “We want to continue to honor great student performances and make them available to our community to experience.”
In addition, rebroadcasts of other student ensemble performances will be shown on the school’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Friday — Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs.
Tuesday — Jazz Combos.
April 23 — Wind Ensemble and Concert Band.
April 28 — Guitar Ensemble.
April 30 — Orchestra.
May 1 — Student Chamber Ensembles.
May 4 — Choirs.
May 6 — Composers Concert.
May 8 — Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs.
May 15 — Swing Into Summer.
More information about performances can be found online at uidaho.edu/class/music/events. !