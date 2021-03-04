The University of Idaho will present the dark comedy “Everybody” in online performances Friday through March 14.
The play was a 2018 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and explores questions around identity, death and fate. It was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and the UI’s performance will be directed by Master of Fine Arts degree candidate KT Turner. For each performance, the cast will use a lottery system to choose roles so that no two shows are ever alike. This selection process is one of the ways the play is different from others.
“ ‘Everybody’ strives to remind audiences that humanity is the thread that links us all,” said Turner in a news release. “We’re living in a time where we are so very divided. We’re scared, and everything is a touch uncertain. This story reminds us of our humanity, of our strength and of all the things that connect us.”
The production is intended for mature audiences and contains adult language and situations. Admission is $10 general admission and free for UI students. Matinees are by donation.
Performances are at 6 p.m. March 5-6 and 12-13 and 2 p.m. March 6-7 and 13-14. Links for performances are available online at www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events/everybody.