Community members are invited to audition Saturday for University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts fall productions.
Fall auditions, rehearsals and shows will all be done via livestreaming video to best protect the health and safety of students and patrons, according to a news release.
Auditions are from 1 to 5 p.m. and open to all UI students, faculty, staff and others.
The fall season features three plays:
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, a comedy about violence and legacy, feminism, terrorism and art and how we change the world.
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens (adaptation by Kendra Phillips, MFA playwriting candidate), a holiday favorite.
“Happy Mess” by Ian Messersmith, MFA playwriting candidate, produced as a workshop.
Auditions can be done in two ways:
Pre-recording a 3-minute audition on video and uploading to the UI OneDrive folder no later than 3 p.m. Saturday. Details will be posted at www.uitheatre.com.
Scheduling a time to audition live via Zoom, at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4aabad22a46-2020. Those who register for a time will receive a Zoom link to access the audition.
All auditionees need to complete a 2020 Audition Card PDF at the UI theater website.
Audition callbacks will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday via Zoom. !