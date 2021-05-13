The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music will hold the Lionel Hampton Music Camp for high school and middle school instrumentalists and singers June 21-24.
This summer’s camp will be in a livestreaming format that allows campers to perform alongside UI faculty and counselors. The cost is $50. The camp features recitals, master classes and opportunities to learn and perform music. To allow students to attend safely during the pandemic, the camp was developed using YouTube Live.
Each day will be built around a newly composed/arranged piece of music from one of the school’s faculty members. The schedule starts with a faculty performance, transitions to small group practice and master classes with individual faculty members and ends with a recording session, in which the campers will record their parts to be added to the final collage of the performance.
“While our faculty are excited to work with the campers after last summer’s hiatus, our counselors have been even more excited to help us build a musical experience akin to the Twitch streams that have become one of the dominant forms of interaction among students today. This won’t be another Zoom class; we are focusing on interaction and getting the students playing.” said Sean Butterfield, camp director, in a news release.
More information and registration is available online at uidaho.edu/lhmc.