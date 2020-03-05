Tuning into hunger

People who tune into the sounds of Fleetwood Mac on Saturday night will help provide food to thousands of people in the region.
All proceeds from Rumours the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, taking place Saturday night at the Clearwater River Casino, will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank which serves 10 counties in the region, providing food to an average of 26,151 people a month through pantries, schools, senior centers, shelters and other sites.
Rumours aims to meticulously recreate Fleetwood Mac during its height of popularity from 1975-87, with period-accurate equipment, costumes and physically and emotionally charged performances. Among Fleetwood Mac’s best known songs are “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Sara” and its No. 1 hit “Rhiannon.”
Rumours formed in 2012 in Los Angeles and features Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Tuzy Ellis as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham and Nic Johns as John McVie.
The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m. at the casino’s Event Center, 17500 Nez Perce Road, outside Lewiston. Tickets are $25 and are available online at crcasino.com and through TicketsWest outlets by calling (800) 325-SEAT.
— Jennifer K. Bauer