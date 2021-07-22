The Troy Community Theatre will present the hit Disney musical “Newsies” at open-air performances beginning Wednesday.
The show highlights the plight of New York City newsboys who decide to go on strike in 1899 after publisher Joseph Pulitzer sets new rules that make it harder for them to earn a living. A sympathetic journalist gives them tips on public relations as the boys’ battle enthralls the city.
The production is being directed by Ricky Kimball, a recent graduate of the University of Idaho’s master’s of fine arts degree program in directing. In 2013, Kimball received the Musical Legacy Award from the Utah Festival Opera for “consistently using musical theater to change the lives of his students.”
The show’s co-director and choreographer, Abigail Raasch, of Troy, recently graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in modern dance. This is Raasch’s third time choreographing a Troy Community Theatre production.
The nightly showings are Wednesday through next Saturday at the Troy City Park gazebo. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the Troy branch of Umpqua Bank or online at troycommunitytheatre.com. They will also be available at the gate. People are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating and to be prepared for cool evening temperatures. Concessions will be for sale.
The theater group is part of the nonprofit Troy Arts Council, which is devoted to cultivating the arts in Troy and the surrounding area. Donations to help offset the costs of production are welcome and can be made on the theater’s website.