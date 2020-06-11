Trivia: Name that country

This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan takes readers far from home to see how much they know about other parts of the world. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. This country has the longest coastline in the world, at almost 150,000 miles, and the majority of the population are native English speakers.
2. This Balkan nation borders both Greece and Turkey, has coastline on the Black Sea, and its currency is the lev.
3. This nation has the northernmost capital city in the world. It is also one of the most active volcanic regions on Earth with approximately 25 percent of its energy being geothermal. (Bonus: What was this country’s only native mammal when the country was settled?)
4. The tallest free-standing peak in the world is in this country, which is also home to the Serengeti National Park, and they use the shilling.
5. This is the fourth most populous country in the world, and it is home to the largest Muslim population. More than 300 different languages are spoken here and this is the only country where Komodo dragon lives. (Fun Fact: Komodo dragons can grow as long as 10 feet and weigh more than 300 pounds.) !
Answers: 1. Canada 2. Bulgaria 3. Iceland; Arctic fox 4. Tanzania 5. Indonesia