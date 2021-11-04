Traveling watercolor show comes to Moscow

Award-winning paintings, including one selected for an award named for late Moscow resident Betty Benson, will be on display at Moscow’s 1912 Center starting today.
The featured artwork includes 20 pieces selected earlier this year in an Idaho Watercolor Society juried competition to travel throughout the state. The show will be on exhibit at the center, 412 E. Third St., through Dec. 13, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 5).
The competition’s juror, artist Ted Nuttall, of Arizona, selected one of the works for the Betty Benson Memorial Award, established after the January 2020 death of Benson, a former Idaho state senator who served as a commissioner on the Idaho Arts Commission and helped establish the Pend Oreille Arts Council at Sandpoint and Inland Northwest Watercolor Society in Moscow. She was also a regional representative of the Idaho Watercolor Society, past president of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and member of the Northwest Watercolor Society.
The juried competition from which the paintings were chosen included 200 entries, 50 of which were selected for the show, with the top 20 included in the traveling exhibit, according to a news release from the Idaho Watercolor Society.
The traveling show will be followed by an exhibit from Dec. 13 to Feb. 1 at the 1912 Center by members of the Idaho Watercolor Society North Region.