Want to know what it’s like inside the brain of an elite athlete?
“Trained” is a podcast produced by Nike that peers into the minds of top professional athletes and health and wellness experts from around the world. Hosted by a Nike pro-trainer, the show covers a wide range of topics in the fitness realm.
This podcast provides tips on goal setting, advice on rest and recovery and suggestions for self-care habits. Some episodes focus on nutrition. Others look at yoga and meditation. There are also several on the importance of sleep and its correlation with performance.
“Trained” doesn’t just give pointers for health and fitness. It also provides a look into the struggles and triumphs of athletes like CrossFit competitor Mat Fraser and Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix. The show gives insight to athletes’ journeys trying to make it to the top of their games, as well as their battles to stay there. They reveal their motivations and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
With two seasons out so far, and a third partially released, there is more than a marathon’s worth of material to take in. Listeners can find the show on most podcast apps. !
— Dallas Marshall, dmarshall@lmtribune.com