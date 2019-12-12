Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.