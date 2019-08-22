What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services starting Friday. Find more recommendations and trailers at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Tom Cruise reunites the team (including Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin) for a personal mission in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (2018, PG-13), the highly entertaining sixth film in the globetrotting spy franchise. It’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, along with two additional recent features.
Anna Kendrick stars as an overachieving single mom turned detective when her chic new best friend (Blake Lively) disappears in the witty murder mystery “A Simple Favor” (2018, R), and Emily Mortimer fights small town opposition to open “The Bookshop” (2018, PG) in the light British drama costarring Bill Nighy.
Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in “Why Women Kill,” a new anthology series created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”) for CBS All Access. Two episodes available; new episodes each Thursday.
The Sundance award-winning documentary “American Factory” (2019, not rated) looks at the culture clash when a Chinese billionaire reopens a shuttered GM auto plant in Ohio with American workers. Now on Netflix.
Criterion Channel presents the newly restored versions of Jackie Chan’s “Police Story” (Hong Kong, 1985) and “Police Story 2” (Hong Kong, 1988), a pair of comic action classics that propelled Chan to international stardom. With original Cantonese and English-dubbed soundtracks (with subtitles) plus bonus interviews and featurettes. Not rated.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are con artists on the French Riviera in the comedy “The Hustle” (2019, PG-13) and the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” (2019, PG) follows a couple who leave the city to start a sustainable farm.
Netflix
“13 Reasons Why: Season 3” continues the quest to uncover the truth of a high school student’s suicide in the young adult drama. Also debuting are two gearhead shows:
“Hyperdrive” and “Rust Valley Restorers.”
Amazon Prime Video
It’s a stand-up comedy festival: eight brand new comedy specials debut this week, including “#IMomSoHard Live” featuring comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley and “Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight.”
Hulu
The humorous documentary “Hail, Satan?” (2019, R) explores the often misunderstood Satanic Temple.
Other streams
The hour-long comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” (TV-MA) with Danny McBride and John Goodman satirizes the world of televangelism. New episodes on all HBO platforms each Sunday night.
Free streams: Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough star in the surreal thriller “Under the Silver Lake” (2018, R) from “It Follows” director David Robert Mitchell. New on Kanopy, available through most public library systems.
New on disc and at Redbox this week:
“The Hustle,” “A Dog’s Journey,” “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Brightburn” and “The Biggest Little Farm”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.