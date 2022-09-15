Toasting the finer things

This is an item from the Leila Old Historic Costume Collection in Hays Hall at the University of Idaho in Moscow. The collection can be viewed during an open house celebration that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Leila Old Historic Costume Collection

The University of Idaho’s Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences celebrates its 120th anniversary this weekend with events on the Moscow campus, including a symposium, dinner, open house and tailgate party.

Founded in 1902 as the Department of Domestic Sciences, the school now has more than 200 students, seven undergraduate majors and two graduate programs, according to a UI email.

