Tiny homes, huge impact

Gabrielle Clowdus and daughter Ophelia, 6, show one of the tiny homes built by church members in St. Paul, Minn., in this undated photo. The nonprofit Settled works with faith groups to build the homes and foster a community spirit.

 Glen Stubbe/glen.stubbe@startr

Churches across the U.S. are tackling the big question of how to address homelessness in their communities with a small solution: tiny homes.

On vacant plots near their parking lots and steepled sanctuaries, congregations are building everything from fixed and fully contained micro homes to petite, moveable cabins, and several other styles of small-footprint dwellings in between.

Tags

Recommended for you