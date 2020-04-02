Time to design our cover

Now that you’re all tucked into your home with nowhere to go, we thought it the ideal time to trot out Inland 360’s Design Our Cover contest.
This is the third time we’ve run this contest challenging our readers to design our cover. We’re looking for art that catches the eye and makes people smile, laugh or think.
The best covers are colorful, have clean, clear lines and are not too complicated. People have drawn covers for us, painted them, used computer graphics programs, sent photographs and made collages. There is no specific theme. When we’ve run this contest in the past, we’ve picked multiple winners and run them throughout the year.
Winners whose art is selected will have their work featured as the cover of a future edition and win a $35 gift certificate to a local restaurant.
Here are the rules and guidelines for this year’s contest.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, all designs must be emailed to contests@inland360.com. That means, if you create a cover by hand, you must take a photo of the finished work and email it to us. Save your work in case you win and we need you to mail it to us for reproduction purposes.
Work must be original, and you should expect that we will place the 360 logo somewhere in the design if you do not include it.
Create on the cover of this week’s edition, or make your own using the dimensions of 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep. There’s also a link to a printable PDF version of this week’s cover included in this story at inland360.com, although you’ll need a large printer.
Contest entries must be received by 5 p.m. May 7.
Be sure to include your name, address and email and phone number in correspondence so we can contact you, credit you for your work and send you a prize, if you win.