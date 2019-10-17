Time is running short to submit a short horror story to Inland 360

Write a horror story in two sentences? Now that’s a scary proposition.

 Sam Coulter for Inland 360

This is the final week to enter stories in our two-sentence horror story contest.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Monday to be considered.

Winners will be featured in our Oct. 31 edition.

Two-sentence horror stories have a beginning and an ending.

Example:

I felt special when my mom told me it was actually a gift to see an angel hovering beside people who would soon die.

I don’t feel so special now, because I see one beside everyone I meet.

First-, second- and third-place winners will receive two movie tickets. We’ll also offer a prize to a winner in a youth category for ages 12 and younger.

The Rules:

  • Entries must be two sentences (run-on sentences don’t count). Only two entries per person allowed.
  • Email your story to contests@inland360.com with “Scary” in the subject line. Entries can also be mailed to Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.
  • You must include your full name, address and city to be considered for a prize. Include age if 12 or younger to be entered in the youth category.

