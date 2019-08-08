1. Consider at the source. There are millions of memes and articles floating around social media. You should consider where or who that information came from.
2. Be aware of your emotional reaction. When people are trying to sway you with slanted news or misinformation, they’re trying to get an emotional response. They’re trying to make you feel a certain way.
3. Verify before you share. If you see a story that seems too out there to be true, see if you can verify it with another reliable source.