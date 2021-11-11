“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in wacky adventures in this com-puter-animated film sequel to the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family.” — LEW
“ANTLERS” (R)
In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star. — LEW, PUL
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun-but-impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of a man (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” (R)
Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton star. — PUL
“HALLOWEEN KILLS” (R)
The “Halloween” series saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. — LEW
“LOVE ACTUALLY” (R)
This 2003 film follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales set in London, England. Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon and Emma Thompson star. — LEW, PUL
“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” (R)
An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn’t all it appears to be. The dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. This film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. — PUL
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES’ MISSION” (PG-13)
When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people’s abilities to spiral out of control, Japan’s greatest heroes travel around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and bring him to justice. This is the third Japanese animated superhero film based on the “My Hero Academia” manga series by Kohei Horikoshi. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RON’S GONE WRONG” (PG)
This computer-animated science fiction comedy tells the story of Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot, until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction. — LEW
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW