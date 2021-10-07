“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film, “The Addams Family.” — LEW, MOS, PUL
THE CARD COUNTER (R)
This revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan. — KEN
"CLUE" (PG)
Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up. This 1985 film stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. — LEW, PUL
“CRY MACHO” (PG-13)
A one-time rodeo star (Clint Eastwood) and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teach-ing the boy what it means to be a good man. — LEW
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (PG-13)
This film is an adaptation of a Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. This movie stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever. — LEW, PUL
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW
“THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK” (R)
This American crime drama film is a prequel to the HBO crime drama series “The Sopranos” and takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jon Bernthal star. — LEW, PUL
"NO TIME TO DIE" (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. (A review is on Page 9.) — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This American superhero film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, MOS, PUL