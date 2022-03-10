No shows will run this week at Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre.
“ARIADNE AUF NAXOS”
“Ariadne auf Naxos,” MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 9:55 a.m. Saturday (live streaming) and 6 p.m. Monday (encore showing). Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s masterpiece. The cast for the Saturday transmission also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. — KEN
“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. A review is on Page 12. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLACKLIGHT” (PG-13)
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“CYRANO” (PG-13)
Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett) himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) helps young Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) nab her heart through love letters. Based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand. — PUL, KEN
“DEATH ON THE NILE” (PG-13)
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must investigate the murder of a young heiress. — LEW
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
In this sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of absurd and often dangerous stunts. — LEW
“MARRY ME”
Music superstars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. — LEW
“SHREK” (PG)
A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back. This 2001 computer-animated film stars the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. — LEW, PUL
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“STUDIO 666” (R)
Members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock ’n’ roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings and Will Forte star. — LEW
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, MOS, PUL