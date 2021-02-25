Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“LAND” (PG-13)
This film centers around Edee Holzer (Robin Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely apart from the rest of humanity. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she finds the woman in herself that she felt had long since died. New release. — LEW
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW, FOX, REX
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. — LEW
“NOMADLAND” (R)
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. This new release is directed by Chloé Zhao. — LEW
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (G)
This film from 1971 depicts Charlie Bucket, a poor paperboy, who dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit him to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s (Gene Wilder) magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children, but will the lad find the last remaining one and have all his dreams come true? — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW