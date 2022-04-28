KINO SHORT FILM FEST
The 21st annual Kino Short Film Festival, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, highlights short films produced by student and independent filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest. The free event is an in-person event and also will be livestreamed. Between 13 and 15 films of 10 minutes or less are selected by a jury which awards prizes for the best films and best actors. The audience will have the opportunity to vote for the Audience’s Choice Award. More information is available at kinofilmfest.org.
“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — LEW, PUL
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“FATHER STU” (R)
This film follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired people in his journey from self-destruction to redemption. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW, MOS
“MEMORY” (R)
An assassin-for-hire finds he has become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film “The Memory of a Killer.” Monica Bellucci, Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce star. — LEW
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona star. — LEW
“THE NORTHMAN” (R)
A young Viking prince seeks to avenge his father’s murder. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW, PUL, REX
“SPIRITED AWAY” (PG)
During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. Film from 2001. — LEW, PUL
“THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT” (R)
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA, since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin. Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish star. — LEW, PUL