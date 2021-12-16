“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. — LEW
“ENCANTO” (PG)
This animated musical fantasy portrays a young Colombian girl, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, PUL
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
A single mother and her two children discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW
“HOUSE OF GUCCI” (R)
Inspired by the true story of the family drama behind the Italian fashion empire, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). — LEW
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”
An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Stars James Stewart and Donna Reed. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“NIGHTMARE ALLEY” (R)
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. A review is on Page 10. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“WEST SIDE STORY” (PG-13)
This adaptation of the 1957 musical explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Directed by Steven Spielberg. — LEW, PUL