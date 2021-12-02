“BELFAST” (PG-13)
A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. It’s directed by Kenneth Branagh and features songs by Van Morrison. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun-but-impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple. — LEW
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of a man (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star. — LEW, PUL
“ENCANTO” (PG)
This animated musical fantasy comedy film portrays a young Colombian girl, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EURYDICE”
“Eurydice,” MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. “Eurydice” is the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld. Composer Matthew Aucoin creates a new take on the story — a product of the Met’s commissioning program. With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. — KEN
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HOUSE OF GUCCI” (R)
Inspired by the true story of the family drama behind the Italian fashion empire, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“KING RICHARD” (PG-13)
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams. Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal star. — LEW
“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION” (PG-13)
The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. This 1989 film was written by John Hughes and stars Chevy Chase. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, PUL
“PASSING” (PG-13)
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who is passing as white. This film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen and stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. — KEN
“RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY” (R)
Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. It’s directed by Johannes Roberts. — LEW, PUL