“BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC” (PG-13)
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) from San Dimas, Calif., find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. New release. — LEW
“BOSS BABY” (PG)
This animated film from 2017 stars the voice of Alec Baldwin as a a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby who pairs up with his 7-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. — SUN
“THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY” (PG-13)
After a breakup, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. New release. — LEW
“FATIMA” (PG-13)
Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Stars Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel and Goran Visnji. New release. — LEW
“LIAR LIAR” (PG-13)
This 1997 comedy stars Jim Carrey as a fast-track lawyer who can’t lie for 24 hours after his son makes a birthday wish. — SUN
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — LEW, MOS
“THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD” (PG)
This 2019 film is a modern take on Charles Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan (Dev Patel) who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Also stars Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. — LEW
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW, MOS, FOX, REX
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. — LEW !