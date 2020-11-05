Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will remain closed this weekend. Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville and Rex Theatre in Orofino, also remain closed.
“COME PLAY” (PG-13)
Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into this world in this new feature film version of the 2017 short film. New release. — LEW, PUL
“HONEST THIEF” (PG-13)
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. New release. — LEW, PUL
“LET HIM GO” (R)
A retired sheriff(Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. New release. — LEW, PUL
“NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION” (PG-13)
The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. This film from 1989 stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid. — LEW, PUL
“TENET” (G-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time in this movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. New release. — PUL
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro), Peter (Oakes Fegley) decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. New release. — LEW
“TOY STORY” (G)
Toys come to life in this computer-animated film from 1995. A cowboy doll (voiced by Tom Hanks) is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure (voiced by Tim Allen) supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. — LEW, PUL
“2 HEARTS” (PG-13)
For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. New release. — LEW