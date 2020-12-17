Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas will remain closed through the end of the year.
“DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
In this 2000 live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen). This film also stars Christine Baranski and Jeffrey Tambor. — LEW
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” (G)
This film from 1946 portrays an angel sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman (James Stewart) by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. — LEW
“LET HIM GO” (R)
A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. New release. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — Fox, LEW, Rex
“THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL” (G)
In this 1992 film, The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Other Muppets including Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases: past, present and future. — LEW
“WILD MOUNTAIN THYME” (PG-13)
Farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s (Jamie Dornan) love. The problem is, Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father’s plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew, Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams. New release. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN” (PG-13)
Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny in this 2017 film directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW