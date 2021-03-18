Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“BOOGIE” (R)
In this coming-of-age story, Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. This new release stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige and Pop Smoke. — LEW
“CHAOS WALKING” (PG-13)
Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up in a dystopian world where there are no women and all men can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds. He discovers the source of a silent patch: a girl, named Viola (Daisy Ridley). New release. — LEW, PUL
“THE COURIER” (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. This new release stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze and Rachel Brosnahan. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This recent release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW, PUL
“LAND” (PG-13)
This recent release centers on Edee Holzer (Robin Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely apart from the rest of humanity. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she finds the woman in herself that she felt had long since died. — LEW
“THE LITTLE THINGS” (R)
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. This recent release also stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto. — PUL
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border in this recent release. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
In this recent release, a widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. — PUL
“NOMADLAND” (R)
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. This new release is directed by Chloé Zhao. — LEW, PUL
“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” (R)
Nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be — she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. This recent release stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie and is directed by Emerald Fennell. — PUL
“PULP FICTION” (R)
Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are hitmen with a penchant for philosophical discussions. Their storyline is interwoven with those of their boss, gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames); his actress wife, Mia (Uma Thurman) ; struggling boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) ; master fixer Winston Wolfe (Harvey Keitel) and a nervous pair of armed robbers, “Pumpkin” (Tim Roth) and “Honey Bunny” (Amanda Plummer). This film from 1994 is directed by Quentin Tarantino. — LEW, PUL
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Until she has to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage to square off against the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). This recent release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — PUL