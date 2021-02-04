Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“GROUNDHOG DAY” (PG)
This film from 1993 portrays a cynical TV weatherman (Bill Murray), who finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day. His predicament drives him to distraction, until he sees a way of turning the situation to his advantage. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. New release. — LEW
“PINOCCHIO” (PG-13)
In this Italian fantasy film, Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures - from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land of Toys and the Field of Miracles. New release. — LEW
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” (PG)
When a kingpin threatens New York City, a group of mutated turtle warriors must emerge from the shadows to protect their home. This film from 2014 stars the voices of Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher and Will Arnett. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new releasefeatures Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“THE LITTLE THINGS” (R)
Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. This new release stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. — LEW
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. New release. — LEW, REX, FOX
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW