“BATMAN” (PG-13)
The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. This 1989 American superhero film directed by Tim Burton stars Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. — LEW, PUL
“BLACK WIDOW” (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. — LEW, SUN
“THE BOSS BABY:FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again. This computer-animated comedy film is the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW
“DON’T BREATHE 2” (R)
This film is the sequel set in the years following a initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. — LEW, PUL
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realises he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE GREEN KNIGHT” (R)
King Arthur’s headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton star in this film. — PUL
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in this film. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“OLD” (PG-13)
A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, condensing their entire lives into a single day. This film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. — LEW, PUL
“RESPECT” (PG-13)
This film portrays the life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. This film stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN” (R)
This film is a documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer and host, revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. — KEN
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY” (PG)
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. — LEW
“STILLWATER” (R)
A father (Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. — LEW, PUL
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD” (R)
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. — LEW, MOS, PUL