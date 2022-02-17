“BLACKLIGHT”
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“THE CURSED”
In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride (Boyd Holbrook), a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger — and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. — LEW
“DEATH ON THE NILE” (PG-13)
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must investigate the murder of a young heiress. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“ENCANTO” (PG)
This animated musical fantasy portrays a young Colombian girl, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. — LEW
“HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISIONER OF AZKABAN” (PG)
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. This film is from 2004. — LEW, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
The sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), this is the fourth main installment and the fifth overall installment in the “Jackass” film series. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another comedic round of wildly absurd and often dangerous stunts. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“LICORICE PIZZA”
The story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. — LEW, PUL
“MARRY ME”
Music superstars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MOONFALL” (PG-13)
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. — LEW
“SCREAM” (R)
Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) must return to uncover the truth. Courteney Cox and David Arquette also star. — LEW
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, MOS, PUL