This weekend’s movies

Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“CASABLANCA” (PG)
Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country. This Academy Award-winning movie is from 1942. — LEW, PUL
“CHAOS WALKING” (PG-13)
Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up in a dystopian world where there are no women and all men can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds. He discovers the source of a silent patch: a girl, named Viola (Daisy Ridley). New release. — LEW, PUL
“THE COURIER” (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. This recent release stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This recent release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” (R)
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party per FBI agent Roy Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Party Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. This new release stars Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons. — PUL
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim (Liam Neeson) is a former U.S. Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border in this recent release. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW, PUL
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd. — LEW, PUL
“NOMADLAND” (R)
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. This new release is directed by Chloé Zhao. — PUL
PREMIUM LIVE EVENT: UFC 260 MIOCIC VS. NGANNOU
This mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday from the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nev., part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area. The event will feature Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. — LEW, PUL
“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” (R)
Nothing in Cassie’s (Carey Mulligan) life is what it appears to be. She’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. This recent release is written and directed by Emerald Fennell. — PUL
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX