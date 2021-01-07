This weekend’s movies

Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston is temporarily closed. The Pullman Village Centre Cinemas and Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remain closed. Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre will show “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) through Jan. 14.
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — FOX, REX