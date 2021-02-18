Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“LAND” (PG-13)
This picture centers around Edee Holzer (Robin Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely apart from the rest of humanity. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she finds the woman in herself that she felt had long since died. New release. — LEW
“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” (R)
FBI informant William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. His orders, from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, are to subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means. New release. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This recent release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
In this recent release, a widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. — LEW
“NOMADLAND” (R)
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. This new release is directed by Chloé Zhao. — LEW
“THE BREAKFAST CLUB” (R)
Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal (Paul Gleason). The disparate group includes John (Judd Nelson), Claire (Molly Ringwald), Allison (Ally Sheedy), Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) and Andrew (Emilio Estevez). Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently. This 1985 film was directed by John Hughes. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This recent release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“THE LITTLE THINGS” (R)
Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. This recent release stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. — LEW, REX, FOX
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border in this recent release. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Until she has to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage to square off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This recent release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW