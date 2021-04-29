This weekend’s movies

Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“THE COURIER” (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. This recent release stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley. — LEW
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (SUBTITLED AND DUBBED) (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon in this new release. — LEW, PUL
“THE FATHER” (PG-13)
This new release portrays an aging man (Anthony Hopkins) who must deal with his progressing memory loss while refusing all assistance from his daughter (Olivia Colman). As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. — LEW, PUL
“THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLES” (PG)
When young Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly, people in her town are mysteriously healed — but fame soon takes its toll. This new release is directed by Rich Correll. — FOX, REX
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release. — LEW, PUL
“MORTAL KOMBAT” (R)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. New release. — LEW, PUL
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd. — LEW, PUL
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW
“SEPARATION” (R)
A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. This new release is directed by William Brent Bell. — LEW
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release, an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW
“TREMORS” (PG-13)
Members of a small, isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one. This 1990 film stars Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward and Finn Carter. — LEW, PUL