“AMERICAN UNDERDOG” (PG)
The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a football star. — LEW, PUL
“CASABLANCA” (PG)
A cynical expatriate American cafe owner struggles to decide whether or not to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco. Stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. 7 p.m. Tuesday showing. — KEN
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
A single mother and her two children discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW
“A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN” (PG-13)
First Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Directed by Denzel Washington. — LEW
“THE KING’S MAN” (R)
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a way to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. The third installment in the Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS” (R)
This sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003) and the fourth installment in The Matrix film series, revists a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“NIGHTMARE ALLEY” (R)
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. — LEW, PUL
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 “Sing.” — LEW, MOW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“WEST SIDE STORY” (PG-13)
This adaptation of the 1957 musical explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Directed by Steven Spielberg. — LEW, PUL